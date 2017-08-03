AT&T mobile chief set to step down

Glenn Lurie is to retire next month as AT&T embarks on a broader management shake-up tailored towards its growing ambitions in media and entertainment.

Lurie, who serves as president and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations, spent more than two decades at AT&T and is widely renowned for his role in securing an exclusive deal with Apple to launch the first iPhone in 2007. He has served in his current role since 2014.

While AT&T is yet to release an official statement, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Lurie’s departure was announced in an email by group CEO Randall Stephenson: “He has made an indelible mark on our business and our people,” Stephenson reportedly wrote.

As AT&T prepares to complete a mega-deal to acquire Time Warner, which is expected to close at the end of the year, the company reshuffled some senior executives at the start of this month.

Lurie’s retirement was confirmed internally on the same day the reorganisation was put in place, added WSJ.

The shake-up sees John Donovan put in charge of AT&T Communications, the group’s mobile business and DirecTV operations, while John Stankey will be CEO of the company’s media business once the merger with Time Warner is completed.

Global marketing officer Lori Lee, meanwhile, will add the leadership of AT&T International to her remit.

According to WSJ, Donovan will name Melissa Arnoldi as senior EVP of technology and operations, while Thaddeus Arroyo will continue in his role as CEO of AT&T Business.