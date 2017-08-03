English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

AT&T mobile chief set to step down

03 AUG 2017

Glenn Lurie is to retire next month as AT&T embarks on a broader management shake-up tailored towards its growing ambitions in media and entertainment.

Lurie, who serves as president and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations, spent more than two decades at AT&T and is widely renowned for his role in securing an exclusive deal with Apple to launch the first iPhone in 2007. He has served in his current role since 2014.

While AT&T is yet to release an official statement, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Lurie’s departure was announced in an email by group CEO Randall Stephenson: “He has made an indelible mark on our business and our people,” Stephenson reportedly wrote.

As AT&T prepares to complete a mega-deal to acquire Time Warner, which is expected to close at the end of the year, the company reshuffled some senior executives at the start of this month.

Lurie’s retirement was confirmed internally on the same day the reorganisation was put in place, added WSJ.

The shake-up sees John Donovan put in charge of AT&T Communications, the group’s mobile business and DirecTV operations, while John Stankey will be CEO of the company’s media business once the merger with Time Warner is completed.

Global marketing officer Lori Lee, meanwhile, will add the leadership of AT&T International to her remit.

According to WSJ, Donovan will name Melissa Arnoldi as senior EVP of technology and operations, while Thaddeus Arroyo will continue in his role as CEO of AT&T Business.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

AT&T reveals plans post Time Warner merger

AT&T banks on Time Warner amid intense competition

US officials, AT&T begin talks on Time Warner terms

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association