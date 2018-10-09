English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T CTO downplays Verizon fixed 5G launch

09 OCT 2018

INTERVIEW: AT&T CTO Andre Fuetsch (pictured) took a potshot at rival Verizon’s plan to launch fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G, explaining his company preferred to focus on a launch based on global standards.

At the recent Mobile World Congress Americas, Fuetsch told Mobile World Live AT&T wanted to go “where the industry is going”, unlike Verizon which is launching a network based on its own proprietary solution.

AT&T “didn’t spend any time or effort” on a proprietary approach, unlike its biggest rival, because “we didn’t want to throw anything away”.

Verizon somewhat stole a march on rivals after launching its FWA 5G service at the start of this month, while AT&T is targeting a commercial mobile 5G launch in 12 US cities later this year, based on global 3GPP standards.

Fuetsch added AT&T never really had “much of a fixation on fixed”, which is why it was targeting a mobile launch first.

“Our service is mobile 5G standards-compliant. If you’re in a 5G zone, and you walk out of that zone and into an area covered by our LTE network, it will seamlessly fall back onto LTE and we think that is a really big differentiation over the fixed play others are doing,” he said.

Puck
Fuetsch conceded it will take until 2019 and 2020 for a raft of 5G devices to come to the fore. In the meantime, AT&T will rely on its Puck device, which Fuetsch described as a small portable hotspot, to give customers a feel for “the power of 5G” in 2018.

The puck will “provide gigabit plus service” and connect to “any Wi-Fi enabled” device including smartphones and tablets: “It is something to get out there early in the market and show people how powerful 5G can be.”

Fuetsch also discussed 5G testing and mmWave spectrum capabilities. Click here for more.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US commits to prepaid 5G

Nokia, UTS forge 5G skills partnership

Boingo CTO hails 5G fan opportunity

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association