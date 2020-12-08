 AT&T captures $92 million FBI contract - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T captures $92 million FBI contract

08 DEC 2020

AT&T bagged a $92 million deal to provide mobile services to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a deal one executive cited as an example of growing momentum in the operator’s public safety business.

Stacy Schwartz, VP of the FirstNet programme, told Mobile World Live AT&T will provide the FBI with devices and connectivity, stating the deal was a significant “win all the way around” for the dedicated public safety network the operator was commissioned to build and operate in 2017.

She explained while some FBI employees already used FirstNet, the deal would result in a “large majority of users” switching to AT&T from Verizon.

“A lot of the agencies that have adopted FirstNet we’ve actually acquired from our competitors. We were not the public safety market share leader previously, but FirstNet is creating a lot of interest and momentum for us.”

Information on the FBI website shows it employs around 35,000 people.

Schwartz noted the five-year contract had the potential to bring additional users and revenue from other agencies through a provision allowing more branches of the Department of Justice to purchase FirstNet service.

The deal adds to a contract AT&T sealed in October to provide FirstNet devices and service to personnel at 72 US Army bases.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

