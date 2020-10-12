 AT&T bags major US Army contract - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T bags major US Army contract

12 OCT 2020

The US Army selected AT&T to provide mobile devices and service for personnel at 72 military installations across the country, a contract which could reap as much as $13 million over the course of three years.

Connectivity will be provided via FirstNet, a dedicated public safety network the government commissioned AT&T to build and run in 2017.

AT&T will also supply more than 700 signal boosters to improve indoor coverage and 3,000 FirstNet-compatible devices preloaded with specialised apps: the Army’s order showed these will include providing access to police and government databases; mapping tools; video communications; and information about hazardous materials in cargo trains.

Colonel Kevin Comfort, command provost marshal for the US Army’s Installation Management Command, stated the deal will “improve vital communications on our installations, depots and arsenals, including during catastrophic disasters or emergencies when communications capabilities are strained”.

The initial contract term runs until 29 September 2021, with two optional annual extensions available. The Army noted the contract value for all three years combined would total $13 million.

Last week, AT&T also won contracts to participate in 5G testing at three military bases.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T completes sale of European media company stake

US taps AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson for military 5G tests

AT&T puts hundreds more stores on chopping block

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association