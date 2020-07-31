 Alphabet suffers rare advertising slide - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Alphabet suffers rare advertising slide

31 JUL 2020

Alphabet profit and revenue dropped in Q2, as earnings from its advertising business fell for the first time in the company’s history.

Net income plummeted from $9.94 billion in Q2 2019 to $6.95 billion and revenue decreased 2 per cent to $38.29 billion.

Advertising revenue, which comprises the majority of Alphabet’s overall income, fell 8 per cent to $29.86 billion. Earnings from its cloud unit proved a bright spot, jumping 43.2 per cent to $3 billion, while Other Revenues (which includes Play Store, hardware and non-advertising YouTube revenue) grew 25.6 per cent to $5.12 billion.

On an earnings call, CFO Ruth Porat said advertising revenue gradually improved throughout the quarter, noting income from its dominant Search channel was “essentially flat” year-on-year by the end of June.

However, she warned “it is premature to gauge the durability of recent trends given the obvious uncertainty of the global macro environment”.

Pixel
Separately, Google posted a teaser page online revealing a 3 August launch date for its next smartphone, widely believed to be the Pixel 4a.

Cryptic text on the page appeared to contain hints about improved camera and battery features, including better low-light capture capabilities.

Google’s last device launch, for the Pixel 4, was held in October 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Millicom swings to Q2 loss, CEO looks long-term

Nokia hit by China, Covid woes as Suri departs

Google, Facebook targeted by Australia media rules
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association