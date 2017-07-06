3 UK aims to “unlock restrictions” with streaming plan

3 UK followed in the footsteps of T-Mobile US by unveiling Go Binge, a new offer allowing customers to stream video and music from select services without impacting data plans.

The zero-rated streaming offer is a “UK first”, said 3 UK, with streaming services Netflix, TVPlayer, SoundCloud and Deezer the first available on the operators’ new Go Binge data plans.

Notably, Go Binge bears a strong resemblance to Binge On, a zero-rated streaming offer introduced by US operator T-Mobile US in November 2015.

While T-Mobile initially launched the scheme for customers on a 3GB plan, 3 UK’s offer provides unlimited streaming on advanced plans with a 4GB or above data allowance.

T-Mobile’s Binge On launch was then followed by its launch of One, an unlimited data tariff for all services, at the charge of a flat fee.

The operator’s US rivals Verizon, AT&T and Sprint all then followed up with their own limited offerings, as has cable operator Comcast, stepping up competition in the US significantly over the past year.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see if 3 UK’s launch will have a lasting impact on competition in the UK.

UK obsession

The operator said the launch of Go Binge was in response to an extensive period of consumer research, which revealed the “UK’s obsession” with streaming the latest TV series.

David Dyson, CEO of 3 UK added in a statement it was his “ambition to unlock restrictions that stop consumers from enjoying their mobiles”.

“With Go Binge, we are the first network in the UK to give people the freedom to use their data to stream their favourite shows and music without any boundaries and without worrying about restrictive data allowances and charges.”

3 UK’s research revealed nearly 40 per cent of the UK admitted to worrying about streaming on the go “due to the fear of using too much data”.