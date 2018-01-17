ZTE continues Axon M rollout

ZTE Mobile Devices launched its foldable Axon M smartphone in its home market of China, promising launches in Europe with operators “such as TIM and Vodafone”.

The dual-screen device was unveiled in the US late in 2017 with AT&T, and subsequently appeared at NTT Docomo’s winter press conference in Japan. In China, it will be available from ZTE and JD.com online, and via operator China Telecom.

Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices, said: “We will continue to develop and lead the industry in the foldable smartphone category to provide meaningful innovation to customers.”