TCL brings 5G in-house in 10-series smartphones - Mobile World Live

TCL Communication pitched its first own-brand 5G smartphone at the mid-tier of the market, with a sub-€400 price tag and a host of leading-edge specifications, as it also detailed a range of wearables and home devices.

Unveiled at CES 2020, the vendor gave its TCL 10-series its “official” debut today (6 April). Heading the trio of devices is the TCL 10 5G, offering a 6.53-inch LCD display; quad camera arrangement with 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth lenses; 16MP front camera; 4500 mAh battery; a rear fingerprint sensor and 128GB of internal storage.

It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor and will be available in “select regions” later this year priced €399.

The TCL 10 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, but features a more advanced curved 6.47-inch AMOLED display, with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a 24MP selfie camera. A 64MP main and 16MP module are fitted alongside the same macro and low-light lenses, with battery and storage unchanged from the 5G model.

It is due this quarter in Europe, North America, Australia and the UK for €449.

The TCL 10L runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display; 16MP front camera; 64GB storage and smaller 4000mAh battery. Four rear cameras offer 48MP main, 8MP super wide, and 2MP macro and depth lenses.

Initially available in the same markets, it is priced €249.

Other devices

The company also debuted a new 5G router, a 4G smartwatch for children and wireless earbuds which can monitor heart rate.

TCL Communication said its Linkhub 5G CPE router uses Qualcomm’s X55 chipset, offering mobile data rates up to 2.8Gb/s and 3.6Gb/s on Wi-Fi 6. It is due in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and the US from July for €499.