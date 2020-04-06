 TCL brings 5G in-house in 10-series smartphones - Mobile World Live
Home

TCL brings 5G in-house in 10-series smartphones

06 APR 2020

TCL Communication pitched its first own-brand 5G smartphone at the mid-tier of the market, with a sub-€400 price tag and a host of leading-edge specifications, as it also detailed a range of wearables and home devices.

Unveiled at CES 2020, the vendor gave its TCL 10-series its “official” debut today (6 April). Heading the trio of devices is the TCL 10 5G, offering a 6.53-inch LCD display; quad camera arrangement with 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth lenses; 16MP front camera; 4500 mAh battery; a rear fingerprint sensor and 128GB of internal storage.

It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor and will be available in “select regions” later this year priced €399.

The TCL 10 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, but features a more advanced curved 6.47-inch AMOLED display, with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a 24MP selfie camera. A 64MP main and 16MP module are fitted alongside the same macro and low-light lenses, with battery and storage unchanged from the 5G model.

It is due this quarter in Europe, North America, Australia and the UK for €449.

The TCL 10L runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display; 16MP front camera; 64GB storage and smaller 4000mAh battery. Four rear cameras offer 48MP main, 8MP super wide, and 2MP macro and depth lenses.

Initially available in the same markets, it is priced €249.

Other devices
The company also debuted a new 5G router, a 4G smartwatch for children and wireless earbuds which can monitor heart rate.

TCL Communication said its Linkhub 5G CPE router uses Qualcomm’s X55 chipset, offering mobile data rates up to 2.8Gb/s and 3.6Gb/s on Wi-Fi 6. It is due in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and the US from July for €499.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

