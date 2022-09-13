 Sony plays-up to gamers in flagship Xperia push - Mobile World Live
Home

Sony plays-up to gamers in flagship Xperia push

13 SEP 2022

Sony unveiled a gaming edition of its flagship Xperia 1 IV for home market Japan, comprising a SIM-free version of the device bundled with a newly-launched peripheral designed for lengthy high-performance play sessions.

The specifications of the smartphone match the general version, which already has various gaming-specific settings including a live-streaming function Sony claims is suitable for professional e-sport players.

Sony is offering the smartphone with the Xperia Stream for Xperia 1 IV peripheral, which it also plans to sell separately.

The device clips on to the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition and provides cooling to the entire smartphone and over the screen. It also includes various ports enabling connection to monitors, streaming equipment, power supplies, headsets and fixed internet connectivity.

Sony claims the combination of the two delivers “unlimited” high-quality streaming and playing time.

The Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition and peripheral on its own will be available on 15 September.

Sony priced the smartphone at JPY190,000 ($1,318), JPY15,000 more than the standard device on its own, with the gaming peripheral at JPY24,000.

