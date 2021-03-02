 Oppo sets date for launch of billion-colour smartphone - Mobile World Live
Home

Oppo sets date for launch of billion-colour smartphone

02 MAR 2021

Chinese device maker Oppo announced plans to launch its latest smartphone, the Oppo Find X3 Pro on 11 March, teasing a major focus on the colours the flagship will be able to display.

In a statement, Oppo billed the Find X3 Pro as the world’s first “end-to-end 1 billion colour phone”, which will use the company’s 10-bit full path colour management system first unveiled at Oppo Inno day in 2020.

Oppo explained the system was able to provide “evocative, rich visual experiences, from capturing to encoding, storage, decoding and display”, with a major focus on the full-spectrum of colour management.

Aside from being a “colour powerhouse”, Oppo said Find X3 Pro had improved camera capabilities and would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, enabling 5G compatibility.

The device follows the Find X2 Pro (pictured), and will be unveiled at a global online product launch event.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

