 OnePlus expands budget Nord line - Mobile World Live
Home

OnePlus expands budget Nord line

26 OCT 2020

OnePlus added two new handsets to its Nord line of smartphones, lowering the bar for 5G access as it stressed a continued focus on affordability.

Newcomers include Nord 10 5G, which features the next-generation technology at a price point £50 cheaper than the original Nord unveiled in July, and Nord N100, the company’s cheapest handset to date.

Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset; 6GB of memory and 128GB storage (expandable to 512GB); and 4300mAh battery.

It offers a quad-camera set-up on the rear, comprising a 64MP main, ultra-wide, macro and monochrome lenses; with a 16MP selfie unit.

The lower-tier Nord N100 sports a 6.52-inch display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset; 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage; 5000mAh battery; and a triple rear camera with a 13MP main, bokeh and macro lenses.

In a blog, OnePlus product manager Ricky Wang said the devices will offer “the same fast and smooth user experience that OnePlus is known for to the most affordable price segments yet”.

Nord N100 is priced £179 and Nord 10 5G costs £329, with multiple news outlets stating they will go on sale in November.

Wang’s blog stated they will be available in several European countries, with North America to follow.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

