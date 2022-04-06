 IFA set for full return in September - Mobile World Live
Home

IFA set for full return in September

06 APR 2022

Organisers of consumer electronics show IFA detailed plans to hold a full-size physical event in early September, after being forced to cancel its comeback in 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a statement, IFA executive director and EVP of the Messe Berlin Group Jens Heithecker explained it was now time to get real and again organise a full-size event, bringing together leading brands across consumer electronics, home appliances, ICT and telecoms.

The event will be held between the 2 September and 6 September and provide the opportunity “for the worldwide industry to rebuild”, Heithecker stated.

IFA’s organisers had plotted a full-scale comeback in 2021, but were swiftly forced to cancel the physical event citing “new global health uncertainties”.

However, this time around the company explained Berlin as a city was beginning to open up for major events, with only a limited number of pandemic restrictions in place.

From 1 April, participants are able to attend major events in the city, such as trade fairs, without having to present any proof of testing, recovery or vaccination.

Martin Ecknig, CEO of Messe Berlin, added the “industry has a strong desire to return to an in-person event, and we are committed to making that a reality in Berlin this September in a safe and successful manner”.

Mobile industry group GSMA attracted more than 61,000 attendees to MWC Barcelona 2022, which ran from late February to early March.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Devices

