 IFA plots full-scale physical comeback for 2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IFA plots full-scale physical comeback for 2021

16 APR 2021

Organisers of consumer electronics show IFA unveiled plans to return to a full physical scale for its event in September, the latest major industry conference to announce a return to an in-person format.

In 2020, IFA Berlin bucked the trend by being one of the few technology events to press-on with an in-person conference despite the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, though in a hugely scaled back form.

IFA 2020 ran with a strict guest list and a limited number of participants able to attend each strand. Its main sessions were available online with the majority of these also presented remotely.

In a statement, IFA executive director Jens Heithecker said 2021 would mark the “full-scale comeback” of the event, though warned it did not expect to “set new records” given precautions likely to be put in place to protect the health of delegates.

“As always, keeping our visitors and exhibitors safe is our top priority,” he added. “The global vaccination effort is gaining huge momentum, while tough lockdowns are finally beginning to pay off, which gives us confidence that we can invite the world to come to Berlin in September for IFA 2021.”

IFA Berlin is scheduled to take place on 3 September to 7 September at its usual venue of Messe Berlin.

The announcement comes as preparations for industry events across a range of sectors continue to be made, with MWC Barcelona 2021 set to go ahead in late June and other sectors such as the automotive and travel industries gearing-up for their event calendars to return.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Travel restrictions force further IFA cutbacks

Samsung skips revamped IFA on Covid-19 concerns

IFA bosses go on with the show

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association