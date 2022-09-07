Google sets Pixel 7 launch date

Google picked 6 October as the launch date for its latest Pixel smartphones and smartwatch as it prepares to take on new devices from Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will run on Android 13 and use Google’s in-house Tensor chip.

Google’s Pixel Watch will include some Fitbit features and be compatible with all Android phones as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds.

The company announced the products at Google I/O in May.

At the event in October, Google also plans to announce additions to its Nest smart home portfolio.

The new devices will be available for purchase the same day as they are unveiled at GoogleStore.com or in Google Stores in the New York City area.

Apple is expected to release four new iPhone models at an event today (7 September), while Samsung took the wraps off two folding phones in August.