English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

India cabinet approves relief measures for telcos

08 MAR 2018

India’s cabinet took a number of steps to ease the financial pressures mobile operators face including increasing the spectrum holding limit and giving companies more time to pay following auctions.

The cabinet increased the spectrum holding limit in a service area from 25 per cent to 35 per cent and extended the payment terms from ten years (excluding a two-year moratorium), to 16 years, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Increasing the spectrum cap aims to encourage consolidation in the mobile industry by making it easier for operators to sell off spectrum assets to pay down debt. The extended payment terms on spectrum purchases are designed to help increase cash flow and give near-term relief to operators faced with huge debts, and falling revenue and profitability, the newspaper said.

The cabinet also approved Telecom Commission recommendations to eliminate a 50 per cent limit on intra-band spectrum holdings, but opted to impose a separate 50 per cent cap on combined spectrum holdings in the 700MHz, 800MHz and 900MHz bands.

Rajan Mathews, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India, said the new spectrum caps will enable consolidation in the industry, but added: “The systemic issues of the industry still remain unaddressed, like excessive taxes and levies of 30 per cent or more. We hope the government will accelerate these relief measures,” ET reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel mulls fundraising to fend off Jio

Reliance Industries heads $9.3B digital investment

Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 5 to India
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association