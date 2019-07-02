 Crowded Singapore market gets 2 new players - Mobile World Live
Home

Crowded Singapore market gets 2 new players

02 JUL 2019

Singapore’s already intensely competitive mobile market just got more crowded with the entry of two new MVNOs – redONE and Grid Mobile – in less than a week.

Malaysia-based redONE officially launched services yesterday (1 July) and is targeting Malaysians working in Singapore and frequent visitors to Malaysia with discount post-paid plans.

Using StarHub’s mobile network, the company started trial service in June and is offering price plans ranging from SGD8 ($5.90) to SGD28 a month.

Grid Mobile, a joint venture between market leader Singtel and ST Telemedia, launched mobile service on 27 June. The operator’s only offering is a SGD24.95 no-contract plan with 20GB of data a month.

With the entry of the two newcomers, Singapore now has seven MVNOs including Circles.Life, MyRepublic, VivoBee, Zero Mobile and Zero 1, along with four mobile network operators: Singtel, StarHub, M1 and TGP Telecoms, which recently launched service after winning a licence in December 2016.

Both MyRepublic and VivoBee use StarHub’s network, while Zero Mobile and Zero 1 are hosted on Singtel. Circles.Life, the first MVNO in Singapore, has a partnership with M1.

Singapore, with a population of 5.8 million people, has 8.4 million mobile connections, Q2 data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

