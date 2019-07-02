Crowded Singapore market gets 2 new players - Mobile World Live

Singapore’s already intensely competitive mobile market just got more crowded with the entry of two new MVNOs – redONE and Grid Mobile – in less than a week.

Malaysia-based redONE officially launched services yesterday (1 July) and is targeting Malaysians working in Singapore and frequent visitors to Malaysia with discount post-paid plans.

Using StarHub’s mobile network, the company started trial service in June and is offering price plans ranging from SGD8 ($5.90) to SGD28 a month.

Grid Mobile, a joint venture between market leader Singtel and ST Telemedia, launched mobile service on 27 June. The operator’s only offering is a SGD24.95 no-contract plan with 20GB of data a month.

With the entry of the two newcomers, Singapore now has seven MVNOs including Circles.Life, MyRepublic, VivoBee, Zero Mobile and Zero 1, along with four mobile network operators: Singtel, StarHub, M1 and TGP Telecoms, which recently launched service after winning a licence in December 2016.

Both MyRepublic and VivoBee use StarHub’s network, while Zero Mobile and Zero 1 are hosted on Singtel. Circles.Life, the first MVNO in Singapore, has a partnership with M1.

Singapore, with a population of 5.8 million people, has 8.4 million mobile connections, Q2 data from GSMA Intelligence showed.