 Twitter review board backs Jack - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Twitter review board backs Jack

03 NOV 2020

A committee formed earlier this year to review Twitter’s management structure ignored investor calls for the removal of CEO Jack Dorsey, but proposed changes to the board structure.

In a regulatory filing, Twitter said the committee “expressed its confidence in management” following an assessment of its operations and financial footing, recommending the current leadership structure remain in place.

However, it urged the company allow shareholders to vote at an annual meeting in 2021 on a proposal to replace Twitter’s staggered board system with a structure under which directors would be elected annually for a one-year term.

The five-member committee was formed in March as part of a bid to placate activist investor Elliott Management, which at the time was reportedly pushing for Dorsey’s removal.

It was tasked with evaluating Twitter’s leadership structure and CEO succession plan, and given until end-2020 to report its findings.

Members included one executive each from Elliott Management and private equity company Silver Lake, along with three Twitter board members.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

App giants, digital players face pressure on two fronts

Tech chiefs to be forced to talk to US politicians

Indonesia taxes more web companies
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association