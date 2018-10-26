English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Snap narrows loss in Q3

26 OCT 2018

Snap reduced its net loss in Q3 2018 compared with the same quarter of 2017, as it reported an increase in daily active users (DAUs) for its messaging app.

Net loss stood at $325 million, an improvement of $118 million year-on-year, while revenue increased 4 per cent to a record $298 million. DAUs of 186 million were up 5 per cent.

However, the figure was down by 1 per cent sequentially for the second time and CFO Tim Stone said on an earnings call to expect this to continue into Q4.

In a statement he explained: “We’re investing in long-term growth opportunities and driving operational efficiencies. We achieved record revenue and strong bottom-line results this quarter and expect a record fourth quarter, as we continue to invest in innovation for our community and scale our business.”

Snap predicted Q4 revenue will “reach a new high of between $355 million and $380 million, or grow between 24 per cent and 33 per cent compared to Q4 2017.”

During 2018, the social media company has cut jobs and faced backlash from users regarding a revamped version of its app.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Charter chiefs confident despite high mobile costs

Comcast mobile venture crosses 1M user mark

Mobile search, advertising power Alphabet growth

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association