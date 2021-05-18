 Proximus targets telehealth with Doktr app launch - Mobile World Live
Home

Proximus targets telehealth with Doktr app launch

18 MAY 2021

Belgian operator Proximus unveiled plans to launch an app offering telehealth consultations, following through on targets to expand its reach beyond traditional connectivity services.

Proximus stated the Doktr app will be offered in the near future on Android and iOS to customers of all mobile operators in the nation. It will initially focus on providing basic primary healthcare before widening its scope to all medical specialists in Belgium.

Users will be able to access video consultations with accredited doctors and Proximus intends to enhance the set of features for patients and doctors.

The operator stated the move was its first on the path to deliver digital services in the Belgian e-health sector and showed its ambition to “move beyond typical connectivity services and to imagine and elaborate” digital offerings for people “to live better and work smarter”.

Proximus CEO Guillaume Boutin explained the operator aimed to “leverage smart digital tools to help alleviate the pressure on healthcare in Belgium”.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

