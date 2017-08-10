English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Facebook kills off two standalone apps

10 AUG 2017

Facebook shuttered Lifestage, a standalone social network app launched in 2016 aimed at teenagers, and also closed its Facebook Groups service.

Commenting on the Lifestage shutdown, a Facebook company representative told Business Insider: “Teens continue to make up an important part of the global community on Facebook, and we’ve learned a lot from Lifestage. We will continue to incorporate these learnings into features in the main Facebook app.”

“We originally launched Lifestage to make it easier for teens in the US to connect with others at their school by creating a video profile with content for all of things that make up their identity,” the representative added.

Lifestage was pulled from the App Store on 4 August. It had not been updated in months and at the beginning of August was ranked 1,392 on the iOS free charts in the US, and unranked on Google Play, according to TechCrunch.

Although the app targeted users under the age of 21, the ease with which users could enter a fake age raised privacy concerns.

Facebook said feedback from the app helped it to improve some services on Instagram and Facebook such as Stories, often thought to be clones of Snapchat features. While Lifestage may not even have come close to giving Snapchat a run for its money, the so-called copycat features have fared much better.

Groups
In 2014, Facebook introduced Groups to help users manage, find and create groups on the social networking site.

In a statement, Facebook said user feedback was: “instrumental to the development of features like Discover, which we piloted in the Facebook Groups app and have improved upon in the main Facebook app to make finding relevant groups easier.”

“Because we’re focusing on groups in the main Facebook app and on Facebook.com, we are discontinuing the Facebook Groups app for iOS and Android,” it added.

Users won’t be able to login to the Facebook Groups app after 1 September, and groups from the app will be available in the core Facebook app.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook takes on YouTube, Netflix with video service

US calls for Facebook, Google to help shape net laws

WhatsApp hails 1B daily users
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association