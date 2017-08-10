Facebook kills off two standalone apps

Facebook shuttered Lifestage, a standalone social network app launched in 2016 aimed at teenagers, and also closed its Facebook Groups service.

Commenting on the Lifestage shutdown, a Facebook company representative told Business Insider: “Teens continue to make up an important part of the global community on Facebook, and we’ve learned a lot from Lifestage. We will continue to incorporate these learnings into features in the main Facebook app.”

“We originally launched Lifestage to make it easier for teens in the US to connect with others at their school by creating a video profile with content for all of things that make up their identity,” the representative added.

Lifestage was pulled from the App Store on 4 August. It had not been updated in months and at the beginning of August was ranked 1,392 on the iOS free charts in the US, and unranked on Google Play, according to TechCrunch.

Although the app targeted users under the age of 21, the ease with which users could enter a fake age raised privacy concerns.

Facebook said feedback from the app helped it to improve some services on Instagram and Facebook such as Stories, often thought to be clones of Snapchat features. While Lifestage may not even have come close to giving Snapchat a run for its money, the so-called copycat features have fared much better.

Groups

In 2014, Facebook introduced Groups to help users manage, find and create groups on the social networking site.

In a statement, Facebook said user feedback was: “instrumental to the development of features like Discover, which we piloted in the Facebook Groups app and have improved upon in the main Facebook app to make finding relevant groups easier.”

“Because we’re focusing on groups in the main Facebook app and on Facebook.com, we are discontinuing the Facebook Groups app for iOS and Android,” it added.

Users won’t be able to login to the Facebook Groups app after 1 September, and groups from the app will be available in the core Facebook app.