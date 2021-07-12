 EU consumer group ups pressure on WhatsApp - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU consumer group ups pressure on WhatsApp

12 JUL 2021

WhatsApp offered to discuss a planned privacy policy update with the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), as it shrugged off allegations by the group it misled users by failing to clarify the impact of the changes on user data.

The Facebook subsidiary’s comment comes as a response to a BEUC complaint filed today (12 July) accusing the messaging service of multiple breaches of European Union consumer rights, including a failure to explain amendments in a transparent manner.

“BEUC’s action is based on a misunderstanding of the purpose and effect of the update to our terms of service”, a WhatsApp representative told Mobile World Live.

The company claimed its update explains how people can communicate with businesses on the app, and provides “further transparency about how we collect and use data” which it maintained is not shared with parent Facebook.

BEUC explained it filed a complaint with the European Commission because “WhatsApp has been unduly pressuring its users to accept its new terms of use and privacy policy”. It said the move represented an unfair practice as it harmed people’s freedom of choice and was hard to comprehend

WhatsApp’s update was delayed in January due to concerns over sharing user data with Facebook. The company also faces a challenge by the government of India.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

WhatsApp touts privacy after controversial update

WhatsApp sues India over new internet regulations

WhatsApp shrugs off India privacy update pressure
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association