Samsung teamed with Japanese operator NTT Docomo to jointly research AI use cases in advanced mobile communications, with plans to focus on network optimisation and establish a smooth transition to 6G.

Under the partnership, the companies will use their “extensive technical expertise and business knowledge” to boost AI applications in mobile technologies. The pair claim this will provide a “solid foundation” for 6G, which is widely tipped to launch in or just before 2030.

The duo said the research will focus on using AI to improve service quality for customers and network operational efficiency for providers, adding it aims to explore AI applications to deliver a fast and reliable connectivity for areas with “weak signals”.

This will enable customers to “stream videos without interruptions and access a more stable communications services”, the companies said.

The pair said the use of AI will enable operators to conduct network optimisation outside of mobile base stations.

Senior executive VP and CTO at NTT Docomo, Takaaki Sato, commented: “I believe this technological cooperation between the two companies will speed up AI-powered innovation in the telecom industry, and it will realise the common vision for future communications such as 6G.”

Kyungwhoon Cheun, president and CTO at Samsung and head of Samsung Research, claims its joint research with NTT Docomo “will play an integral role in developing AI technology for communication systems”.

The companies have a long history of collaboration which includes an IP licence deal and a partnership around open RAN deployment.