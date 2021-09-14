 Xiaomi unveils Smart Glasses - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi unveils Smart Glasses

14 SEP 2021

Device maker Xiaomi joined the growing list of companies developing smart glasses, unveiling a design it pitched on combining imaging with sensors in a package weighing 51 grams.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses feature a quad-core ARM processor and MicroLED imaging technology for backlighting, with a display chip measuring 2.4mm by 2.02mm. The device runs on a version of Android, and offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

In a blog, Xiaomi detailed the wearable can display messages and notifications, make calls, give navigation instructions, take pictures and translate text in real time.

An indicator light shows when the 5MP camera is being used.

The vendor is holding a major launch event tomorrow (15 September).

Social media big hitter Facebook last week made its own move on the smart glass sector, working with eyewear brand EssilorLuxottica to launch Ray-Ban Stories.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

