Xiaomi tops-up Redmi Note 12 range

Xiaomi added two models to its Redmi Note 12 series which now comprises four mid-tier models, three with 5G capability, all sporting upgrades to the camera system, battery life and charging speed from the Note 11 range.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G targets what the vendor says is the upper mid-tier segment. It features a 16MP front camera and a triple rear camera set-up with 200MP main, ultra-wide and macro lenses.

Xiaomi’s Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G feature 6.67-inch AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rates. They run a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, and come in midnight black, polar white and sky blue.

The vendor released the Note 12 5G and Note 12 in India in January. The former runs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, the latter a Snapdragon 685.

All four models have 5000mAh batteries with quick-charging capabilities: the Note 12 Pro+ 5G features 120-minute HyperCharge; the Note 12 Pro 5G 67W; and the remaining devices 33W.

Xiaomi didn’t disclose release dates. The Note 12 Pro+ 5G is priced €499 for the 8GB variant; Note 12 Pro 5G €399 (6GB); Note 12 5G €299 (4GB); and Note 12 €199 (4GB).

The vendor also unveiled the Redmi Watch 3 offering sports and health functions, and multi-system GPS connectivity, for €199.