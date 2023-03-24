 Xiaomi tops-up Redmi Note 12 range - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi tops-up Redmi Note 12 range

24 MAR 2023

Xiaomi added two models to its Redmi Note 12 series which now comprises four mid-tier models, three with 5G capability, all sporting upgrades to the camera system, battery life and charging speed from the Note 11 range.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G targets what the vendor says is the upper mid-tier segment. It features a 16MP front camera and a triple rear camera set-up with 200MP main, ultra-wide and macro lenses.

Xiaomi’s Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G feature 6.67-inch AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rates. They run a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, and come in midnight black, polar white and sky blue.

The vendor released the Note 12 5G and Note 12 in India in January. The former runs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, the latter a Snapdragon 685.

All four models have 5000mAh batteries with quick-charging capabilities: the Note 12 Pro+ 5G features 120-minute HyperCharge; the Note 12 Pro 5G 67W; and the remaining devices 33W.

Xiaomi didn’t disclose release dates. The Note 12 Pro+ 5G is priced €499 for the 8GB variant; Note 12 Pro 5G €399 (6GB); Note 12 5G €299 (4GB); and Note 12 €199 (4GB).

The vendor also unveiled the Redmi Watch 3 offering sports and health functions, and multi-system GPS connectivity, for €199.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi to cut workforce by up to 15%

Xiaomi feels effects of waning smartphone demand

Samsung gains in falling SEA smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association