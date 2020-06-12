Xiaomi pumps up fitness features in latest wearable - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi unveiled its latest wearable the Mi Smart Band 5, pitched on menstrual cycle tracking and a host of health function upgrades, as the vendor broadens its portfolio.

In a statement, the Chinese manufacturer boasted the band “uniquely” offers a menstrual cycle prediction function paired with a vibration alert, and stress monitoring prompting users to relax.

Other health functions include an enhanced sleep monitor capable of analysing sleep patterns; heart-rate sensor; and breathing analysis.

The wearable will be Xiaomi’s first with a dynamic home screen, with a 1.1-inch OLED display 20 per cent larger than the band’s predecessor.

Battery capacity was not stated, but Xiaomi said the Mi Smart Band 5 can be used continuously up to 14 days.

Other features include remote photo control; activity tracker; 11 exercise modes; 2.5D tempered glass panel; and a magnetic snap-on charger. NFC compatibility with UnionPay mobile payments is due to be added via an OTA update in August.

The standard Mi Smart Band 5 is priced CNY189 ($26.68) and the NFC version CNY229. Both go on sale in China on 18 June, with eight strap colour options.