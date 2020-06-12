 Xiaomi pumps up fitness features in latest wearable - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi pumps up fitness features in latest wearable

12 JUN 2020

Xiaomi unveiled its latest wearable the Mi Smart Band 5, pitched on menstrual cycle tracking and a host of health function upgrades, as the vendor broadens its portfolio.

In a statement, the Chinese manufacturer boasted the band “uniquely” offers a menstrual cycle prediction function paired with a vibration alert, and stress monitoring prompting users to relax.

Other health functions include an enhanced sleep monitor capable of analysing sleep patterns; heart-rate sensor; and breathing analysis.

The wearable will be Xiaomi’s first with a dynamic home screen, with a 1.1-inch OLED display 20 per cent larger than the band’s predecessor.

Battery capacity was not stated, but Xiaomi said the Mi Smart Band 5 can be used continuously up to 14 days.

Other features include remote photo control; activity tracker; 11 exercise modes; 2.5D tempered glass panel; and a magnetic snap-on charger. NFC compatibility with UnionPay mobile payments is due to be added via an OTA update in August.

The standard Mi Smart Band 5 is priced CNY189 ($26.68) and the NFC version CNY229. Both go on sale in China on 18 June, with eight strap colour options.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

