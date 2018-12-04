English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi overtakes Apple to lead wearables in Q3

04 DEC 2018

Xiaomi took top spot from Apple for worldwide wearable shipments in Q3 2018, as the overall market returned to growth following the release of new products and growing demand from Asia-Pacific, research company IDC announced.

In its quarterly wearable device tracker report, IDC said Xiaomi’s success during the quarter was due to high sales of its Mi Band 3 and significant expansion beyond its home market of China.

IDC noted that, typically, China accounted for more than 80 per cent of Xiaomi’s shipments, but the share fell to 61 per cent in the quarter as the company grew its presence in markets including India, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In total, the company shipped 6.9 million units in Q3, up from 3.6 million in Q3 2017, accounting for s 21.5 per cent market share in the recent period.

Apple slipped to second place with shipments of 4.2 million units, despite launching its Series 4 Watch, which has been heavily pushed for its health benefits, during the quarter.

The latest model accounted for less than 20 per cent of all Apple Watch shipments, with the majority coming from the Series 3. Fitibit, Huawei and Samsung rounded out the top five.

Overall  growth
The signs were positive for the overall market, with total shipments growing 21.7 per cent from Q3 2017 to 32 million units. IDC said new products from Fitbit, Garmin and Huawei helped the market return to growth, while Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) accounted for more than half of all shipments and grew 21.4 per cent year-on-year.

Behind Asia-Pacific, the US was the second-largest market during Q3 2018. Shipments were down 0.4 per cent “as it transitions from a market driven by new users to one that relies on replacement devices and upgrades”, added IDC.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple tipped to hold back on 5G iPhone

Smartphone strength drives Xiaomi in Q3

Apple hunts for chip engineers on Qualcomm turf
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association