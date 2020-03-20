 Xiaomi gets back to business in China - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi gets back to business in China

20 MAR 2020

Xiaomi reopened most of its retail outlets across China and claimed smartphone production was returning to normal, with a new release scheduled for next week to go ahead.

Wang Xiang, president of Xiaomi, said 80 per cent of its supply chain had resumed work, ensuring the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro on 24 March as scheduled. He said the company provided the necessary materials, financial and legal assistance to its suppliers.

China yesterday (19 March) reported no new Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases for the first time since its health authority started publishing figures in Janaury.

Xiaomi said it reopened more than 1,800 stores, providing face masks, disinfectants and disposable gloves to protect frontline staff.

Wang said he believes the halt in production impacted its first quarter results, but added the trend to switch to 5G models is unstoppable.

“When the Covid-19 epidemic is contained, there will be a surge in demand for our products. We have not changed our 5G product launch strategy, and we expect at least ten new 5G smartphone models to hit the market this year,” he said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

