Xiaomi boosts 5G play with K30 Pro range - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi expanded its K30 smartphone range with the unveiling of a pair of 5G smartphones it claimed pushed the boundaries of performance with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon silicon and upper-tier memory capabilities.

In a statement, the vendor said Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Edition feature an “array of new and powerful configurations”. The Snapdragon 865 processor delivers a 20 per cent boost over prior models in the K30 range, while the devices also sport LPDDR5 memory and Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1.

The K30 Pro Zoom Edition offers an 8MP telephoto camera capable of 30-times digital zoom, with optical image stabilisation, combined with 64MP main, 13MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensors.

On K30 Pro, the telephoto lens is replaced with a 5MP macro sensor.

Both feature a 20MP pop-up selfie camera which, when coupled with slim bezels deliver a 92.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display measures 6.67-inches, 2,400×1,080-pixels.

Other features include a High-Res Audio-certified 3.5mm headphone jack, nine temperature sensors, IR blaster (mimicking a remote control), optical fingerprint sensor, 4700mAh battery and a 33W charger.

Redmi K30 Pro goes on sale on 27 March priced at CNY2,999 ($425) with 6GB memory and 128GB storage; CNY3,399 (8GB and 128GB); and CNY3,699 (8GB and 256GB).

Two variants of Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition will be launched, priced CNY3,799 in 8GB and 128GB configuration, or CNY3,999 (8GB and 235GB).