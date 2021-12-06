 Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils locally-made Redmi 9A - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils locally-made Redmi 9A

06 DEC 2021

China-based device maker Xiaomi started selling its first made-in-Bangladesh smartphone in the local market, after commencing production at a factory on the outskirts of Dhaka last month, The Business Standard reported.

The newspaper wrote the vendor invested $10 million in the facility, which has an annual capacity of about 3 million units.

Xiaomi Bangladesh country manager Ziauddin Chowdhury told The Business Standard its first model in the country is the Redmi 9A.

The device features a 6.53-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Canalys data showed Xiaomi had a 10 per cent share of the Bangladesh smartphone market in Q2.

It entered the market in 2016, introducing three models through Grameenphone’s distribution network.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

