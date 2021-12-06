Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils locally-made Redmi 9A

China-based device maker Xiaomi started selling its first made-in-Bangladesh smartphone in the local market, after commencing production at a factory on the outskirts of Dhaka last month, The Business Standard reported.

The newspaper wrote the vendor invested $10 million in the facility, which has an annual capacity of about 3 million units.

Xiaomi Bangladesh country manager Ziauddin Chowdhury told The Business Standard its first model in the country is the Redmi 9A.

The device features a 6.53-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Canalys data showed Xiaomi had a 10 per cent share of the Bangladesh smartphone market in Q2.

It entered the market in 2016, introducing three models through Grameenphone’s distribution network.