Vivo sets foot in Europe - Mobile World Live

HomeDevicesNews

Vivo sets foot in Europe

20 OCT 2020

Chinese handset maker Vivo officially entered Europe, introducing a broad device line-up in six markets, including a 5G-enabled smartphone featuring enhanced photography capabilities.

During an online event, the manufacturer announced its entry in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK, as part of its “more local, more global” international business strategy.

It marked the European launch of its X51 5G handset, which “pushes the boundaries of high-end flagship smartphones” with enhanced photography capabilities, such as “cutting-edge image stabilisation, advanced night mode, zoom and portrait” modes.

The main module features a Gimbal Camera System, which reduces shaking while capturing photos and videos. The device also comes with a motion-deblur algorithm, customised sensors and continuous focus tracking for better clarity of footage.

X51 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor and boasts a 4315mAh battery with 33-watt FlashCharge.

It will go on sale in the UK first on 29 October, with pricing from £749.

Vivo also introduced midrange Y series, the Y70, Y20s and Y11s, all powered by Snapdragon chipsets.

The devices offer a 5000mAh battery said to “easily last for two days on a single charge”.

Y70 and Y20s will be available from 29 October from £279 and £149 respectively, with the Y11 due later.

The device maker also introduced the Wireless Sport and vivo True Wireless Earphones (TWS), available from 29 October at £69 and £129 respectively.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

