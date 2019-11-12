 Vivo dominates nascent China 5G market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo dominates nascent China 5G market

12 NOV 2019

Shipments of 5G smartphones in China reached nearly half a million units in the third quarter, despite the country’s three major mobile operators not officially launching 5G services until the end of October, IDC reported.

The operators started signing up 5G customers in September, and by early October reportedly registered more than 10 million users. They received their commercial licences from the government in June.

IDC placed 5G device shipments at 485,000 units, the majority of which were high-end flagship models (see chart below, click to enlarge), though the company also noted activity in lower price bands.

Vivo gained an early lead after releasing a high-end model for more than $700 and a lower-priced device in the $450 to $550 range.

It garnered a 54.3 per cent share of 5G shipments in the July to September period, following by Samsung (29 per cent), Huawei (9.5 per cent), Xiaomi (4.6 per cent), ZTE (1.5 per cent) and China Mobile (1.1 per cent).

Huawei and Samsung focused on the high-end segment, while ZTE and China Mobile offered devices in the $600 to $650 range.

Growing demand
Following the commercial launch, demand for 5G devices is expected to accelerate rapidly.

GSMA Intelligence forecasts China will have 460 million 5G subscribers by 2025, accounting for 36 per cent of the worldwide total.

Last week, Vivo Telecom Research Institute GM Qin Fei said it plans to release at least five 5G models in 2020 with a heavy focus on the mid-tier and the goal of launching devices in China priced from CNY2,000 ($286).

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vivo seeks 5G edge with lower-priced smartphones

Global smartphone market returns to growth

Huawei beats China smartphone trend
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association