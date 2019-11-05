 Vivo seeks 5G edge with lower-priced smartphones - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Vivo seeks 5G edge with lower-priced smartphones

05 NOV 2019

Chinese device vendor Vivo outlined aggressive plans to take a leading position in the 5G smartphone market, plotting the launch of at least five models in 2020 with a heavy focus on the mid-tier.

In a briefing, Vivo Telecom Research Institute GM Qin Fei (pictured) highlighted a collaboration with Qualcomm as a key factor in enabling it to reduce costs and achieve a goal of launching devices in China priced from CNY2,000 ($286).

He said it is “focused on making the devices more affordable and offering customers a wider choice”.

Its current mid-range iQOO Pro 5G is priced CNY3,698, with the high-end NEX 3 5G at CNY5,698 with 8GB of memory and 256GB storage.

Qui said Vivo models already accounted for half of 5G device sales in China, with the majority of buyers being gamers.

Its launch plans outside of China in 2020 will depend on the readiness of the networks, he said, adding it is developing a model compatible with mmWave spectrum, with a focus on Asia Pacific and Russia.

ST Liew, president of Taiwan and Southeast Asia at Qualcomm, said 2019 had been a great year for 5G, noting “launches have come a year earlier than expected. It is happening now”.

Hong Kong
The executives were speaking at the launch of the NEX 3 5G in Hong Kong, following up on its initial deployment in mainland China in September. It is available through various retail shops in the city.

Mobile operators in Hong Kong are yet to launch 5G networks, with the first allocation of spectrum due in April 2020.

“The technology and the products are ready, we’re just waiting for operators to roll out the 5G networks,” Qin said.

NEX 3 5G features a 6.89-inch Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and 4500mAh battery.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

