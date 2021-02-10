 Verizon embraces eSIM for Visible sub-brand - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Verizon embraces eSIM for Visible sub-brand

10 FEB 2021

Verizon upgraded its sub-brand Visible, adding 5G access, international calling and eSIM activation capabilities.

Visible emphasised eSIM benefits including enabling users to transfer or set up a device without having to leave home, and removing the need for a physical module to be delivered. The move adds to the brand’s positioning as a digital-only alternative to traditional store-based prepaid rivals.

It added its tariffs now include free calling to Canada, Mexico, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, along with access to Verizon’s 5G network, though data speeds are capped at 200Mb/s.

Tier-1 operators AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon already support eSIM.

Visible stated the eSIM feature will initially be available on the iPhone XS onwards, with plans to add Android compatibility in future.

Apple introduced eSIM capabilities in its iPhone XR and XS range in 2018, while Samsung did the same two years later in its Galaxy S20 line.

Counterpoint Research forecasts cumulative global shipments of eSIM-capable devices will exceed 6 billion by end-2025, with smartphones accounting for approximately 45 per cent (2.7 billion) of these.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

