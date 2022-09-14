TSMC to power future iPhone with 3nm chip

Apple was tipped to be the first company to employ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) most advanced 3nm production process in its next processor, which Nikkei Asia reported will feature in some iPhone models in 2023.

The Apple-designed A17 processor is due to be mass-produced using TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process in the second half of 2023. In addition to the iPhone, the chip is also expected to be used in Mac PCs.

Nikkei Asia stated company information showed TSMC’s N3E process will provide performance and energy-efficiency gains over its first generation 3nm chips.

TSMC last month announced mass production of its first generation 3nm chips was imminent.

In late June, Samsung claimed to be the first in the world to begin mass producing chips using an advanced 3nm process.

The Apple A16 Bionic chip featured in its latest iPhone 14 range is produced by TSMC on a 4nm process.