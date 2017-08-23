Tonino Lamborghini rolls out high-end handset

Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini launched its “signature smartphone” in the UK and UAE, working in partnership with South Korean equipment vendor Dasan Networks.

According to reports, Chinese giant ZTE is also involved in the project, although its presence has not been officially confirmed.

The smartphone, Alpha One, was previously launched in Russia and South Korea, and China is also on the roadmap.

Unsurprisingly, there was an emphasis on the materials used: liquid metal, which is “an alloy that provides unique properties including high strength, corrosion resistance, light weight and malleability”, and Italian leather.

The Android Nougat (7.0)-powered Alpha One features a 5.5-inch, 1440×2560 pixel, screen. It includes dual speakers with Dolby audio, 20MP rear and 8MP front cameras, 3250mAh battery and dual SIM. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

In the UK, it will be available exclusively through London department store Harrods, in a newly-launched space dedicated to mobile technology from “high-end brands”. In UAE, it is available through the Levant store in Dubai Mall, as well as Levant boutiques in a number of high-end hotels.

It is also available online, priced at €2,450 excluding taxes.

The company is working in the space previously occupied by Vertu, the luxury device player founded by Nokia. Vertu went through a number of ownership changes, and the UK facility making its devices has closed.

Luxury goods company Tonino Lamborghini was established by the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the car company now owned by Volkswagen Group.