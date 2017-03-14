English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Smartphone maker Vertu finds new owner

14 MAR 2017

Boutique smartphone maker Vertu was apparently sold to a member of an “exiled and secretive Turkish business dynasty”, in a deal worth around $50 million.

According to The Telegraph, Baferton, a Cyprus-registered company, acquired the Vertu business from its current owner, China’s Godin Holdings. Baferton was funded by Hakan Uzan, part of a Turkish family with some history in the mobile industry.

Uzan Group previously owned Telsim, the mobile operator which subsequently became Vodafone Turkey. It became embroiled in legal battles with Motorola and Nokia, when vendor finance deals for network equipment went sour.

The Telegraph said the Uzans also owned banks and a broadcaster, but fell foul of the authorities, with assets then seized. The family received political asylum in France, but “their precise whereabouts are unknown”.

It was reported late last year Vertu was in talks with a new investor, having made cuts to its staff in order to move to a leaner start-up type operation. Vertu started out as a Nokia subsidiary, before first being sold to a private equity firm, and then Godin.

According to Vertu chief executive Gordon Watson, “working with Baferton we’ll be equipped to develop the Vertu business, the brand and the service”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

HMD debuts new Nokia devices

HMD set for Nokia smartphone launches at MWC

Vertu unveils latest luxury smartphone Constellation
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association