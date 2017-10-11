TCL takes wraps of all-touch BlackBerry

TCL showcased its latest BlackBerry device – BlackBerry Motion – at the Gitex event in Dubai this week, although few official details have been released by the company.

Motion is the first all-touch smartphone to wear the brand since BlackBerry exited the device market, with products instead offered by brand licensees. While it still features software customisation to boost its enterprise and security credentials, this still means one of the major BlackBerry features is missing in the new device.

In terms of specifications, BlackBerry Motion sits in the mid-tier. It features a 5.5-inch, 1080-pixel, screen, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, and offers a 12MP main camera.

Other features include fingerprint scanner, IP67 water resistance, and 4000mAh battery.

Reports state the device will be made available in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – a statement attributed to Alain Lejeune, global general manager for BlackBerry Mobile, who acknowledged “the initial launch of our newest BlackBerry smartphone will be limited”.

UAE pricing is AED1,699 ($463).