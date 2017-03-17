English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Swatch goes it alone with smart watch platform

17 MAR 2017

Watchmaker Swatch is reportedly planning to create an alternative smart watch platform to power its devices, passing on Google’s Android Wear and the Tizen platform used by Samsung in favour of its own technology.

According to Bloomberg, an in-house powered device will launch late in 2018, from Swatch’s Tissot brand. Nick Hayek, CEO, said the intention is to deliver a platform which needs less battery power and better protects data.

Apparently, work was conducted in partnership with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology, and the platform will be made available to other companies who do not want to be dependent on third-party platforms.

What is not clear is how much of a smart watch platform Swatch is intending to create: the company has not so far embraced fully-fledged smart watches which support third-party apps, although it integrated some “smart” features, such as payments.

Hayek has previously been lukewarm toward the smart watch market.

While creating a platform which connects to smartphones to deliver notifications and track steps is no small task, it would be more achievable than creating a fully-fledged alternative to Android Wear or Tizen, which both support third-party apps.

Research firm Canalys recently warned connected watches offering notifications, but not full smart watch functionality, “risk ending up like basic bands: being taken over by smart watches in 2018”.

With the smart watch segment nascent, the appeal for developers of supporting an alternative platform would be limited.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Swatch partners with Visa for NFC-based watch

Swatch to launch “pay-by-the-wrist” watch in China

Swatch this space, says watchmaker’s CEO
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association