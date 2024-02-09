The Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards are the connectivity industry’s most prestigious accolade, judged by the sector’s most prominent subject matter experts. To be shortlisted for a GLOMO Award means recognition as a serious player – one to be watched closely in the tech sector. Winning a GLOMO award is an incredible achievement, the highest merit by peers across the entire industry. Join us for this live special, as part of Mobile World Live’s MWC24 Preview Unwrapped, as we announce the shortlist for the GLOMOs Live!