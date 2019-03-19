 Smart integration to fuel wearables shipments growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Smart integration to fuel wearables shipments growth

19 MAR 2019

Smartwatches, ear-worn devices, wristbands and increased adoption in healthcare were cited as factors driving uptake in the wearables market, with the segment forecast to grow by more than 15 per cent in 2019 by IDC.

In a statement, the research company forecast shipments will grow to 198.5 million units by the end of 2019, a 15.3 per cent rise over 2018.

Looking further ahead, IDC said the market will grow to 279 million units by the end of 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.9 per cent.

Jitesh Ubrani, IDC research manager for its mobile device trackers unit, believes the rise of smart assistants on both wrist- and ear-worn wearables “is a trend worth watching”.

“Though still in its infancy, the integration of these assistants with wearables opens up new use cases, from allowing these devices to tie into the smart home to making the devices more proactive at urging users to live healthier and more productive lives”.

Watches lead
Breaking down the wearables segment, watches will account for the biggest share of shipments in 2019, at 90.6 million units taking a 45.6 per cent share of the market. Next will be ear wear, with 54.4 million units and a 27.4 per cent share. Wristbands will account for 24.7 per cent, with 49 million devices.

Clothing wearables will have a 1.5 per cent market share, with shipments of 3 million units, with the figure forecast to grow to 8.5 million by 2023.

IDC said these devices, comprising of step-counting shoes and other similar products, have been popular in China so far, but they are gaining traction in other markets as big brands including Nike and Under Armour gain headway.

Their popularity will rise in the future with more enterprise applications, as companies use clothes to monitor employees, added IDC.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

High-end shift lifts NZ smartphone market

Fitbit updates entry-level wearables

Fitbit debuts corporate-focused trackers
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association