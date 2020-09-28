 Samsung toughens tablet - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung toughens tablet

28 SEP 2020

Samsung Electronics unveiled a rugged tablet designed to provide improved productivity and durability to enhance its offering for the enterprise sector.

In a statement, the vendor said the Galaxy Tab Active3 targeted a push by businesses to improve “employee productivity and safety”.

The tablet received US military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, can withstand drops from a height of 1.5m, and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Galaxy Tab Active3 enables augmented reality (AR) services such as remote training and is optimised for camera-based barcode scanning, a feature Samsung claimed would aid retailers. This is through a 13MP main camera on the rear, with a 5MP unit on the front.

Professionals will also be able to use the tablet while wearing gloves.

It is powered by an Exynos 9810 processor, and offers 4GB of memory and up to 128GB storage.

The device boasts a replaceable 5050mAh battery and can operate from mains power in fixed locations such as kiosks.

It goes on sale in select European and Asian markets today, with other regions to be added at a later date.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Devices

