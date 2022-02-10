 Qualcomm pushes Europe XR with new labs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm pushes Europe XR with new labs

10 FEB 2022

Qualcomm made a major extended reality (XR) play in Europe, opening new laboratories across six cities as part of a commitment to boost R&D and engineering, and increase access to the technology.

The US chip company stated the move provided further evidence of its desire to make XR the future of mobile computing and the labs will focus on key technology development areas including hand tracking, gesture control, 3D mapping and localisiation services, in addition to multi-user experiences and image recognition.

Qualcomm outlined an intention to add more labs in the future.

The wider goal is to design “lightweight and sleek” glasses while boosting its XR developer platform to build experiences across consumer, retail, industrial, enterprise, education and healthcare.

Qualcomm explained it wants to bring XR to the masses, while highlighting how its work would help to “make the metaverse a reality”.

Enrico Salvatori, SVP and president at Qualcomm Europe, said the opportunities for XR are significant and it wanted to combine “Europe’s rich R&D and leadership” in the field with its labs.

“Brilliant minds are already working at speed to realise our vision of XR and bring a plethora of revolutionary experiences to everyone from consumers, healthcare and industrial,” he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Motorola Edge X30 first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm targets mobile computing

Honor remains in US crosshairs
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association