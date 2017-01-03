English
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm, Meizu end patent spat

03 JAN 2017
Meizu m3

Qualcomm reached a worldwide patent licensing agreement with Chinese smartphone maker Meizu, ending a number of legal disputes between the two companies.

The San Diego-based technology company said it granted Meizu a worldwide royalty-bearing patent licence to develop, manufacture and sell 3G and 4G devices. The royalties payable by Meizu in China are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Qualcomm agreed to a settlement with NDRC last year, after a long-running (and expensive) spat about its licensing practices and charges.

In October, Qualcomm filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission, a patent infringement action with the Mannheim Regional Court in Germany, and an infringement-seizure action in France to obtain evidence for a further infringement case. Its spat with Meizu started in June, after failed negotiations.

After filing that compliant in China, Qualcomm said “more than 100 other companies have already accepted the rectification plan terms, including the largest Chinese mobile device suppliers”.

Meizu president Bai Yongxiang said in a statement: “We are determined to remove all obstacles, focus on products and focus on the future. It was a nice coincidence we are able to at this juncture push forward with the equal and fair negotiation with Qualcomm”.

A week ago Qualcomm reached a similar worldwide agreement with Chinese device maker Gionee.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring

Read more

