 PlayStation Mobile faces big boss loss - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

PlayStation Mobile faces big boss loss

19 JUN 2023
Game controller

Various outlets reported Nicola Sebastiani left Sony’s PlayStation Studios barely two years after moving from Apple to head the Japanese company’s mobile efforts, a sector it predicts will generate an increasing proportion of its revenue moving forward.

Sebastiani’s LinkedIn profile places the date of departure from the role of VP and head of mobile at PlayStation Studios as this month, just shy of the second anniversary of joining from the position of head of content with Apple Arcade in July 2021.

MobileGamer.biz reports Sebastiani was tasked with establishing the division responsible for Sony’s mobile PlayStation effort and played a pivotal role in an acquisition of Savage Game Studios in mid-2022.

During the acquisition, the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst apparently explained the mobile business is designed to complement its main console business, VideoGamesChronicle reported.

At heart, PlayStation Mobile is a software framework to enable its console titles to run on mobile devices.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

