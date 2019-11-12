 Orange adds affordable 4G phone to MEA markets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Orange adds affordable 4G phone to MEA markets

12 NOV 2019

Orange unveiled plans to launch an affordable 4G feature phone in seven countries in Africa and the Middle East in December, in an attempt to expand its services and offer internet access to less well-connected regions.

At the AfricaCom congress, taking place in South Africa this week, Orange stated it would first launch the Sanza XL in Botswana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Jordan, Mali and Senegal, with other countries to be added in 2020.

The operator partnered with mobile phone brand itel and KaiOS Technologies to produce the phone, which is an updated version of a non-4G model named Sanza launched earlier this year.

Priced at around $28, Sanza XL runs KaiOS and provides access to “over two hundred essential applications”, including WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Google Assistant and Boomplay. It also features the operator’s Orange Money service, the company stated.

It sports a 2.8-inch display (larger than the original), 2MP camera, 4GB of memory and “excellent battery life of up to seven days depending on usage”, the operator said.

The announcement comes six months after KaiOS Technologies announced aggressive expansion plans across the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, with the aim to take its user base to 150 million by the end of the year.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

HTC poaches Orange exec for CEO role

Tecno powers latest feature phone with KaiOS

Indonesia feature phones get Google Assistant
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association