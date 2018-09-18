English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus considers smart TV play

18 SEP 2018

Smartphone maker OnePlus is mulling an entry into the smart TV market, with the intention of delivering products offering seamless integration with a smartphone.

“We want to bring the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. To do this, we are building a new product of OnePlus’ premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience to more seamlessly connect the home,” the company wrote.

Business Insider reported OnePlus founder Pete Lau said the company is looking to deliver a product with a smart artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, but with “more of a visual element”. A launch during 2019 was mooted, although a subsequent software update may be needed to deliver full functionality. A process of smartphone-like upgrades over time could well be part of the proposition.

Experience
In a blog post, the company said: “Since 2013, we have focused on building the best smartphone possible. In the process, our team and community have learned a tremendous amount about software, hardware, design, product development, and delivering on the best possible user experience.”

OnePlus has built up a following through its high-spec, but mid-priced smartphones. And it is perhaps no surprise it is eyeing other product categories, although the television market is already fiercely competitive with tight margins.

In an interview, Lau said the current television market is “quite traditional in functionality and experience”, with the internet not well integrated into the user experience. He did not state who the company was working with on the AI part, but did say it was in talks to support current connected home ecosystems.

While Samsung is the biggest consumer electronics company to offer both smartphones and TVs, a more fitting comparison for OnePlus may be Xiaomi, which followed a similar strategy (although Xiaomi now has a much wider connected device ecosystem).

The Business Insider report included the caveat that OnePlus has “just got started” with the project.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

OnePlus on track for US operator backing

Qualcomm updates mid-tier Snapdragon line

OnePlus pushes speed at OnePlus 6 launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association