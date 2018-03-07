English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Myanmar, Vietnam spearhead Honor SEA push

07 MAR 2018

Honor this week officially launched in Vietnam, offering its Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X smartphones.

The company made the move as part of a rapid expansion into new markets across Southeast Asia. The Huawei-owned device brand already opened a store in Yangon, Myanmar, and is looking to move into Indonesia and Thailand.

George Zhao, president of Honor (pictured), said it is “excited about the journey ahead of us – bringing innovative products to more markets in the future”.

Honor “plans to become a top-five smartphone brand within three years, and top three within five years” – presumably meaning it is looking to displace either Apple, Samsung or its own parent in the long term.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei set to up HiSilicon use

Honor 9 Lite spearheads European push

Huawei picks up home win in Samsung patent spat
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association