Myanmar, Vietnam spearhead Honor SEA push

Honor this week officially launched in Vietnam, offering its Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X smartphones.

The company made the move as part of a rapid expansion into new markets across Southeast Asia. The Huawei-owned device brand already opened a store in Yangon, Myanmar, and is looking to move into Indonesia and Thailand.

George Zhao, president of Honor (pictured), said it is “excited about the journey ahead of us – bringing innovative products to more markets in the future”.

Honor “plans to become a top-five smartphone brand within three years, and top three within five years” – presumably meaning it is looking to displace either Apple, Samsung or its own parent in the long term.