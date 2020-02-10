Moto hails G range success, unveils new models - Mobile World Live

Lenovo-owned Motorola plotted to expand its G range of smartphones with two new models for the US and Canada, as it revealed shipments of the mid-tier portfolio had topped 100 million units.

In a statement, the vendor said the latest models, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, would hit shelves in the coming months, as it looked to build on the success of earlier devices in the lineup.

The G Stylus will cost $299.99 and G Power $249.99. Both feature a 6.4-inch display and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM.

Motorola claimed the Moto G Power offers an “industry leading 5000mAh battery” which can last three days on a single charge.

Bolted on the back is a triple-camera set up featuring 16MP main, 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro lens for detailed close-up shots

The Moto G Stylus is coupled with a built-in stylus pen which can be used to edit photos, write notes, sketch and mark screen shots.

Power comes from a 4000mAh battery offering two days use on a single charge.

It features three rear-mounted cameras, offering a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide angle and 2MP macro lens. The cameras use AI to detail pictures better and boasts high quality snaps in low light settings.

Other features for both include: 16MP front-facing camera; USB type-C; Bluetooth 5.0; 3.5mm headphone jack; and Android 10.

The first G range models went on sale in 2013.