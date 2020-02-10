 Moto hails G range success, unveils new models - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Moto hails G range success, unveils new models

10 FEB 2020

Lenovo-owned Motorola plotted to expand its G range of smartphones with two new models for the US and Canada, as it revealed shipments of the mid-tier portfolio had topped 100 million units.

In a statement, the vendor said the latest models, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, would hit shelves in the coming months, as it looked to build on the success of earlier devices in the lineup.

The G Stylus will cost $299.99 and G Power $249.99. Both feature a 6.4-inch display and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM.

Motorola claimed the Moto G Power offers an “industry leading 5000mAh battery” which can last three days on a single charge.

Bolted on the back is a triple-camera set up featuring 16MP main, 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro lens for detailed close-up shots

The Moto G Stylus is coupled with a built-in stylus pen which can be used to edit photos, write notes, sketch and mark screen shots.

Power comes from a 4000mAh battery offering two days use on a single charge.

It features three rear-mounted cameras, offering a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide angle and 2MP macro lens. The cameras use AI to detail pictures better and boasts high quality snaps in low light settings.

Other features for both include: 16MP front-facing camera; USB type-C; Bluetooth 5.0; 3.5mm headphone jack; and Android 10.

The first G range models went on sale in 2013.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Moto could launch foldable smartphone by year end

Motorola unveils mid-market Z4 smartphone

Motorola flags camera, screen tech in One Vision
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association