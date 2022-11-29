 Lights go out on Orange France connected home - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Lights go out on Orange France connected home

29 NOV 2022

Orange announced it was set to discontinue a smart home service in France along with the associated iOS and Android apps, citing a very weak market for services related to connected objects.

Maison Connectee provides remote operation of various household objects including light bulbs and power switches. The offering will end on 15 January 2023, with users who bought products exclusive to the service directly to be offered a refund.

Devices able to connect using Wi-Fi or other protocols will continue to function using the manufacturers’ own applications and are not subject to the refund offer.

An Orange representative told Mobile World Live, the “market for services related to connected objects remains very weak” resulting in the operator deciding “to discontinue its Connected Home service and to focus on its Protected Home offering, which meets strong customer demand and addresses a dynamic remote surveillance market”.

“In the area of home services, Orange continues to explore new opportunities for innovation in the improvement of connectivity performance to better respond to the increase in usage, as well as to create new services useful to our customers.”

Orange launched the connected and security services in April 2019.

The company subsequently sold a range of “things” exclusive to the offering including light bulbs, motion detectors, smart plugs, water leak detectors and a connected switch.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange steps-up device recycling drive

Orange, OPPO ally for eSIM device boost

Orange CEO makes Africa plea, unveils $30 smartphone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association