LG plays down impact of Qualcomm quarrel - Mobile World Live

LG Electronics responded to suggestions its smartphone shipments could be hit by a dispute with Qualcomm made in reports following a US court filing.

“There will be no disruption of supplies from Qualcomm and no delay in the rollout of the LG V50 ThinQ 5G,” the company said.

In May, the US Federal Trade Commission ruled Qualcomm had engaged in anticompetitive practices in negotiations with suppliers and called. The watchdog called for the company to change its licensing regime and submit to compliance monitoring.

Unsurprisingly, Qualcomm filed for a stay on enforcement, because it could suffer irreparable damage while an appeal is pending.

Reuters reported LG’s existing deal runs until 30 June, meaning it will expire before the result of Qualcomm’s appeal is known.

The consumer electronics giant said Qualcomm is trying to “put a sweeping US antitrust decision against it on hold” in its renewal negotiations.

What is less clear is the terms on which LG and Qualcomm’s procurement relationship continues while the chip vendor is still embroiled in its legal dispute.